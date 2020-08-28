Mandatory masks could be a boon for businesses in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, owners say

Businesses in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert are preparing for mandatory mask regulations that come into effect on Friday.

The province has put the onus on businesses to enforce the rules and many are prepared to do so.

Chad Boudreau, owner of ComicReaders in downtown Regina, says that when he first heard about the public health order, he was worried about enforcing the rules.

"Initially there was surprise, some shock, some worry.," he said. "How are we going to handle this in the store? What is our message going to be to customers?"

"But as I thought more about it ... I'm getting more comfortable with the idea."

Many of his customers are already abiding by the physical distancing rules that are in place, and he expects they'll continue to respect the rules.

Boudreau says retailers across the province are getting ready for the holiday shopping season — the busiest time of the year — with many local stores are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in Saskatchewan, Boudreau thinks mandatory masks could help the province avoid another lockdown.

"I'm going to guess that the province doesn't want to cripple stores by having us close, so this is what we have to do. Put on a mask. Let's keep the stores open. Let's get out there, shop local."

Regina's ComicReaders is preparing for the province's mandatory mask order to go into effect Friday. (Abby Schneider)

In Prince Albert, Scott Rogers, owner of Prince Albert Source For Sports, says he is very happy with the new policy.

At this time, Rogers says, about 75 per cent of his customers are already wearing masks.

Rogers says he does not see enforcement of the policy or loss of business due to mandatory masks being issues. He is expecting the same amount of customers, and he believes they will comply.

"The timing is good," he said. "We're going to see an increase of traffic in the next couple of months. We hope it's going to help keep the numbers to where they are and then bring them down, so we support it 100 per cent."

Prince Albert is one of the three cities where masks will be required in all indoor public spaces. (Alicia Bridges/CBC News)

Restaurants

The new provincial regulations are also being welcomed by the restaurant industry.

In Saskatoon, Citizen Cafe & Bakery owner Brittany Brown says masks were already mandatory in her shop, but she's happy about the new rules, because people won't be confused about where they should wear masks.

"Now we have the government that we can back our word up on it, and that's very important," Brown said.

But Brown says the mandatory masks order should have happened sooner.

"It's the most simple thing that you can do to take care of fellow community members."

Businesses win

Nazeem Muhajarine, an epidemiologist with the University of Saskatchewan's college of medicine, says businesses in the province and the people they employ are the biggest winners when it comes to mandatory mask regulations.

"Any person who is working outside of their homes and has been for the past seven, eight months, are going to hear this news as a real boon to what they are doing," Muhajarine said.

He says businesses have been leaders in mandatory mask use, and noted some had such rules in place as far back as June or July.

Muhajarine says Israel, in particular, is a country that reduced the spread of COVID-19 through secondary lockdowns, but says masks were also an important part of that country's strategy.

The provincial guidelines regarding masks, announced Tuesday, cover most public spaces.

There are some exemptions, including workplaces that don't have pubic access or private homes, except for service or care workers.

The rules do not apply to a few groups of people — children under two, those who cannot remove a mask without help and those engaging in physical exercise.