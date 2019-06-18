Mandatory bike helmet bylaw headed to Regina City Council

Regina city councillor Bob Hawkins' wish for bike helmets to be mandatory in the city could soon come true.

Hawkins proposal for city administration to draft a bylaw for mandatory bike helmets received majority support at the Community and Protective Services committee meeting Wednesday.

The draft will go before council at the end of the month.

"Well there's all kinda of ways to improve safety for cyclists and they're important, but I don't think there's anything more important than having cyclists wear helmets and protect their brains and their heads," Hawkins said.

Bob Hawkins has put forward a draft bylaw to city council to make wearing a helmet mandatory for cyclists in Regina.

Hawkins made the point that if someone were to be catastrophically injured in a bike accident, the healthcare costs for that person go up.

"This is no different than seatbelt laws. If you're going to engage in an activity which poses danger, you have a responsibility to protect yourself as best you can," he said.

"I can't think of one reason why this bylaw is a bad idea. Some people have said that it would cause drivers to drive more recklessly. I think that's insane."

Hawkins also said he wants people to ride bikes in the city and he thinks it's important more people do so.

The suggested fine for the bylaw infraction is $29, which is about the cost of a bike helmet, according to Hawkins. He said he doesn't expect the fine to levied very often, if ever. The bylaw is an education tool, not an enforcement tool, Hawkins said.