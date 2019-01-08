Man who shot alleged home intruder in Weyburn may face more charges

The 23-year-old man who allegedly shot a home invader in Weyburn likely faces additional charges.

Weyburn police say three men entered Keegan Muxlow's home on the 300 block of 4th St. Northeast on Friday night with a shotgun.

Muxlow allegedly shot 18-year-old Nathan Hutt, who later died in hospital, and stabbed a 23-year-old.

Muxlow, 23, was charged with second-degree murder.

Deputy chief Rod Stafford said Muxlow will also be charged in the stabbing of the 23-year-old.

Hutts' two accomplices were both arrested and charged with break and enter after being treated and released from hospital.

On Saturday the police chief said he believed that this was an isolated incident and they were not looking for any other suspects. (Bryan Eneas / CBC News)

Muxlow is the first person to face a homicide charge in Weyburn since 1996.

Stafford says it has come as quite a shock to the community, but it follows a pattern that he has seen in the past year.

"The city and the residents have certainly seen an increase in violent crime and drug-related crime as a result of meth being present," Stafford said. "It's not typical for us but we have the exact same issues as Regina, Saskatoon, Toronto and Vancouver, just on a far smaller scale."

Police haven't determined why the three men might have entered Muxlow's house, but the men were all known to each other.

Stafford said the second-degree murder charge Muxlow is facing may get downgraded to manslaughter.

"It's a murder or a manslaughter and we always start at the high end for legal process reasons," Stafford said of the charge. "The Crown prosecutor can then downgrade the charges or, of course, the court can have a finding of whatever they want at trial."

Social media has exploded over the incident, but Stafford said people should not jump to conclusions.

"Nobody, including the police at this time, has the complete story," he said. "And the only people that know the complete story are in custody and have been in custody since the incident.

"Anything that's circulating on social media or gossip row is just that, circulation and gossip."

All three men are set to appear in Weyburn court Tuesday morning.

With files from Alex Soloducha