Man who fled from Saskatchewan Penitentiary turns himself back in, authorities say

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says that a 28-year-old man who was unaccounted for during an evening roll call at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary on Wednesday turned himself in on Monday.

Carey Henry, 28, was serving a four-year, six-month sentence in the minimum-security wing for failing to comply with conditions, obstruction of police or a police officer, possession of property obtained by crime and two offences under the traffic safety act.

The CSC said Henry turned himself into the Saskatoon Police Service on Monday morning. An investigation is underway.