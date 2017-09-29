Man who claimed he just wanted to party found guilty of drug trafficking after appeal

A man has had a drug trafficking acquittal set aside and a guilty verdict entered after appeal judges decided his explanation that he just wanted to "party with girls" was an inadequate legal defence.

The man was tried in provincial court for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. He had nearly $8,000 in cash on him at the time of his arrest on Aug. 20, 2017.

He was originally convicted only of simple possession of methamphetamine and cocaine.

Regina police arrested him on the 700 block of Pasqua Street in a red Pontiac Grand Am. Police found a pipe and 3.92 grams of meth in his pocket, along with 26.3 grams of cocaine in the console.

Police also found another pipe, small amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine, six cell phones, scales, baggies, three guns and ammunition elsewhere in the vehicle.

The man admitted the meth in his pocket and the console cocaine were his, but not the other stuff.

He said that he was going to snort the meth to "party with girls" and would cook the cocaine to crack which he would then smoke with "the girl" at a Pasqua Street home.

The Crown argued that the man's intended sharing constituted trafficking. His defence argued there was only a possibility of sharing it. The original trial judge acquitted him of trafficking, which the Crown then appealed.

The Court of Appeal found that the man was indeed guilty of trafficking and sent the matter back to the provincial court for sentencing.