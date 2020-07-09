Man wanted in connection with North Battleford homicide arrested in Alberta

RCMP in Alberta have arrested a suspect wanted in relation to a North Battleford, Sask., homicide.

Michael Jordan White has been charged with second degree murder in the death of Todd Stone.

On the afternoon of May 12, police found Stone, 38, at a home in the 800 block of 110th Street in North Battleford with "significant" head injuries.

He was taken to hospital in Saskatoon but died the next day.

On May 20, RCMP said White was wanted for second degree murder.

Officers with the Strathcona County, Alta., RCMP detachment located White on July 8 and arrested him without incident.

White has been remanded in custody in North Battleford.