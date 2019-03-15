Man wanted in connection to Melville kidnapping arrested

RCMP got their man in a year-long kidnapping investigation.

Police had initially issued a warrant for 27-year-old Alvin Lawrence Sunshine's arrest on March 15.

He was located at a home on the Ochapowace First Nation and was arrested without incident on March 16.

Sunshine is accused of kidnapping a Melville-area woman at gunpoint and forcing her to drive him to Regina. The incident happened last July and no one was hurt.

Police later issued a request for the public's help in locating the man responsible, saying he was wearing a hoodie that read "Regina Riot defense" on it.

Sunshine is set to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday.