Man wanted in connection to Melville kidnapping arrested
After issuing a warrant for his arrest last Friday, police were able to arrest Alvin Lawrence Sunshine just one day later.
Alvin Lawrence Sunshine, 27, is set to appear in court on Tuesday
RCMP got their man in a year-long kidnapping investigation.
Police had initially issued a warrant for 27-year-old Alvin Lawrence Sunshine's arrest on March 15.
He was located at a home on the Ochapowace First Nation and was arrested without incident on March 16.
Sunshine is accused of kidnapping a Melville-area woman at gunpoint and forcing her to drive him to Regina. The incident happened last July and no one was hurt.
Police later issued a request for the public's help in locating the man responsible, saying he was wearing a hoodie that read "Regina Riot defense" on it.
Sunshine is set to appear in Yorkton Provincial Court on Tuesday.