Man wanted after 2 robberies in Regina on Wednesday

Police are searching for a suspect after two robberies in Regina.

At around 5:10 p.m. CST on Wednesday, police allege a man walked into a business on the 2200 block of Broad St. and demanded money and items while carrying a weapon. He left with some property and fled the area.

Shortly after, police were called to 2300 block of Albert street for another robbery.

They believe it was the same person based on description, weapon and method. The man obtained some money and property and fled.

There were no injuries in either robbery.

The man is described as around 35 to 45 years old, white in appearance, around 5'5, heavy set and with a salt and pepper beard. Police say he was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.