Man threatened with homemade sword on Regina Street
Victim came away unharmed; police make two arrests
Regina police have made two arrests after a man was allegedly threatened with a homemade sword.
Around 5 p.m. on Sunday police say two people approached a man in the area of Victoria Avenue and Angus Street.
One of the men was carrying a homemade sword.
The 45-year-old victim was not injured.
Police were able to locate the two suspects.
A 34-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He will appear in court on Monday.
The second suspect was arrested for public intoxication.