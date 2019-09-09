Skip to Main Content
Man threatened with homemade sword on Regina Street
Regina police have made two arrests after a man was threatened with a homemade sword.

Victim came away unharmed; police make two arrests

Regina Police arrested a man who they say was threatening another person with a homemade sword. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Regina police have made two arrests after a man was allegedly threatened with a homemade sword.

Around 5 p.m. on Sunday police say two people approached a man in the area of Victoria Avenue and Angus Street. 

One of the men was carrying a homemade sword.

The 45-year-old victim was not injured.

Police were able to locate the two suspects.

A 34-year-old man is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He will appear in court on Monday.

The second suspect was arrested for public intoxication.

