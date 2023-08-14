Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

Minor injuries after train and car collide in Regina

The Regina Police Service says officers were called to the area of Winnipeg Street and First Avenue N. at about 10 a.m. because of the collision. The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries at the scene by paramedics before being released.

Police say crash occurred on Monday morning

CBC News ·
Photos of an empty train track
There was a vehicle and train collision at Winnipeg Street and First Avenue N. on Monday morning. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries. (Matt Howard/CBC)

A man suffered minor injuries during a collision between a train and a car in Regina on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Winnipeg Street and First Avenue N. at about 10 a.m for the collision, according to a statement from the Regina Police Service. 

The driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics for his injuries before being released, according to the press release. He was the only one in the car. 

Regina police said the First Avenue N. crossings at Broad Street and Winnipeg Street were both blocked by the train for parts of Monday morning. Those crossings are now cleared up. 

Officers are investigating the collision. 

Corrections

  • A previous version of this story said the collision occurred in the area of Broad Street and First Avenue N., because of incorrect information provided by the Regina Police Service. In fact, the collision occurred at First Avenue N. and Winnipeg Street.
    Aug 14, 2023 1:45 PM CT
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now