Minor injuries after train and car collide in Regina

A man suffered minor injuries during a collision between a train and a car in Regina on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Winnipeg Street and First Avenue N. at about 10 a.m for the collision, according to a statement from the Regina Police Service.

The driver of the vehicle was treated by paramedics for his injuries before being released, according to the press release. He was the only one in the car.

Car and train collided at Winnipeg and 1st Ave N.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/experienceregina?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#experienceregina</a> <a href="https://t.co/6RTKhFSoLa">pic.twitter.com/6RTKhFSoLa</a> —@JustBins

Regina police said the First Avenue N. crossings at Broad Street and Winnipeg Street were both blocked by the train for parts of Monday morning. Those crossings are now cleared up.

Officers are investigating the collision.