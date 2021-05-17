Man struck with axe and shot with pellet gun in Saskatoon Saturday

The Saskatoon Police Service's serious assault unit is investigating an attack involving an axe and a firearm.

The incident happened on Saturday night. Police answered a report of aggravated assault at an apartment building in the 400 block of Avenue P South at approximately 8 p.m.

Inside a suite, officers found a man suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries.

It was reported to police that two men got into an altercation. It is believed that they know each other, police said.

Police say they were told the suspect struck the victim with an axe and shot him with a pellet gun multiple times. The victim was transported to hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.