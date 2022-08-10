Man stabbed in Saskatoon hospital attack dies

A man who was severely injured in an attack in a Saskatoon hospital a month ago has died of his injuries, Saskatoon police say.

On June 13, Randy Beauchesne, 55, was at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital with his daughter, Danya, who was seeking medical care.

She said Randy was at the cafeteria that night when a man came up behind him and drove a screwdriver through his skull.

He was treated for severe injuries, and Kevin Witchekan, 39, was charged with attempted murder in connection with the attack.

Saskatoon police say they believe the attack was a case of mistaken identity, meaning Randy wasn't the intended victim.

On Wednesday, Saskatoon police confirmed that Beauchesne has died.

Police say new charges are pending as they await the results of an autopsy, and an update will be provided as soon as possible.

