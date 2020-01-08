Man shot during home invasion in Regina on Tuesday

Regina police are looking for six people after a home invasion on the 900 block of Rae Street.

On Tuesday, police were told six suspects who had bandanas over their faces forced their way into a home.

Officers said one of the suspects was armed with a gun and shot a person inside. Police say the suspects fled before police were called.

When police arrived, a 39-year-old man was found with a suspected gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to hospital with injuries described as minor and non-life-threatening.

Police said they searched the area for the suspects but were unable to find anyone. They are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.