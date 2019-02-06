Skip to Main Content
Man seriously hurt while working at Evraz steel plant in Regina

A worker at a Regina steel plant has been seriously hurt in an accident.

Worker still in hospital, company not releasing cause of injury

The Canadian Press ·
An Evraz employee was seriously injured at the Regina rolling mill on Wednesday morning. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

A spokesperson with Evraz says an accident happened at its rolling mill Wednesday, around 7 a.m.

First responders took the employee to hospital, and he remains there.

He was working in the area where scrap metal is melted and cast into slabs before they are rolled out, Evraz North America spokesperson Patrick Waldron said in an email.

The company did not release further details about what happened or the nature of the man's injuries.

It says it is looking into the cause and circumstances of the accident.

No other workers were injured.

"Mill leaders are talking with all workers about today's incident, reviewing vital safety practices and discussing the importance of looking out for each other," Waldron wrote.
 

