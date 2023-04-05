Sask. man sentenced to 2 years for confinement of toddler in weeks leading up to her death

Warning: This story contains details that some may find disturbing.

Justin Noah Paul Anderson will spend nearly two years in jail for forcibly confining a two-year-old girl in the weeks leading up to her death.

Regina Court of King's Bench Justice Keith Kilback imposed the sentence for unlawful confinement on June 19, according to the sentencing decision.

Anderson's treatment of the toddler was brought to the attention of the authorities after she was killed two years ago. Police responded to a call at a home on Retallack Street in Regina on June 9, 2021.

At the time, police were told a young girl had been seriously injured after falling down the stairs. Court later heard that Anderson and the toddler's mother, Brittney Burghardt, made up that story.

Anderson and Burghardt had one son together, but court heard that Anderson was a father figure to all three of Burghardt's children.

Court heard details about how the couple treated the girl before her death. Messages between them indicated they had been confining and binding the girl almost daily using tape for over a month before her death.

Anderson told police it had been his idea to do that.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to unlawfully confining the girl. At the time of the sentencing decision, he had 663 days left to serve after receiving credit for time spent remanded to custody.

The toddler's mother was sentenced to eight-years in prison, after a separate trial, for manslaughter and unlawful confinement.

Anderson initiated using tape to bound the girl

Kilback's sentencing decision outlines how Burghardt and Anderson co-ordinated to confine the toddler before her death.

The girl often wouldn't sleep, so the couple bound the girl's arms and legs and pulled a pair of shorts over her head. The judge determined that Anderson initiated and directed the taping and confinement of the girl.

He'd also watch the toddler through a webcam when he was not at Burghardt's home and instruct her on how to treat the girl.

When first responders attended the call about the toddler's condition, they noted the girl's body was in a spasm in a way often associated with head trauma, according to testimony heard in court.

She appeared to be unconscious, with a low heart rate and sporadic breathing. She was taken to hospital and underwent surgery to drain blood pooling in her head.

The girl was then airlifted to Saskatoon, but the bleeding continued. She died on June 13, 2021, about a month before her third birthday.

Burghardt later revealed that she had called Anderson, instead of first responders, when her daughter became limp after Burghardt threw her against the wall multiple times.

The couple then co-ordinated a story to tell the police.

Judge denies Anderson's request for community-based sentence

In the sentencing decision, Kilback noted that Anderson says he is deeply sorry for the confinement and had no intention of harming the toddler.

Anderson told the court that the toddler was repeatedly picking at her hands and face — causing herself to bleed — so he confined her to correct that behaviour and prevent her from harming herself.

He argued that the confinement was a case of misguided parenting and a conditional or community-based sentence would be appropriate.

The judge denied Anderson's request.

He judge determined that Anderson's actions went far beyond any reasonable range of behaviour for the caregiver of a toddler.