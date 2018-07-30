Man sentenced to probation for role in drug-trafficking operation

A Regina man who pleaded guilty in connection with a drug-trafficking operation will not spend time behind bars.

J​ustice Catherine Dawson accepted a joint submission of 18 months probation for Jonathan Joseph Yurkoski at the Court of Queen's Bench in Regina Monday.

He was arrested nearly four years ago in a cocaine and cannabis bust titled "Project F-illation."

Multiple provincial and municipal police agencies collaborated on the eight-month investigation that resulted in 61 charges and several arrests — one of them being Yurkoski.

Police used clandestine tactics to gather evidence.

"This was a file that had luminous disclosure," Federal Crown prosecutor Lynn Hintz said as she summarized the facts of the case. "It's on a hard drive. There is a wiretap. There also is a police agent."

Police intercept messages

Court heard that on Oct. 3, 2014, police intercepted messages between Yurkoski and one of the co-accused, who said he was coming to Regina.

They agreed to meet at "the station" before heading to Yurkoski's home. Police intercepted messages between Yurkoski and the co-accused the next day, in which he said product wasn't good and "re-negotiated."

The co-accused said he was heading back to the city on Oct. 17, 2014.

"Police had heard that call on the wiretap and they set up a surveillance team," Hintz said. Police stopped the man on Highway 1 and found 83 pounds of marijuana, cellphones and a bit of hash.

"It's believed that some of that marijuana was destined for Mr. Yurkoski," said Hintz. "Somewhere in the range of nine to 12 pounds."

Police find weapons, cash, marijuana

Police executed several search warrants on Nov. 6, 2014

Officers found about $33,000 in Yurkoski's home, as well as two shotguns, three rifles, brass knuckles, a small knife, banking documents and a small amount of marijuana.

Yurkoski ​pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to sell cannabis in amounts exceeding three kilograms, and to the charge he had more than $5,000 in his possession knowing it was obtained through trafficking.

Defence lawyer Barry Nychuk said Yurkoski understood it was illegal, however he didn't think it was "morally wrong." He said Yurkoski previously injured his shoulder which affected his ability to do heavy lifting — necessary for his work in the trades.

Nychuk implied that's why he turned to the drug trade.

Lawyer says Yurkoski sees marijuana as medication

"Cannabis is not harmful in his belief. He thinks it's a great medication," he said.

"He felt that certainly cocaine and other hard drugs are a detriment to society and are basically poison."

Dawson said she was satisfied the proposed 18-month sentence was appropriate considering the nature of the offence, personal circumstances and case law.

Furthermore, she said he has been a "contributing member of society" and abided by his conditions, such as a curfew.

There are several conditions imposed on the probation. For example, he is not allowed to go into bar establishments or consume illegal drugs.

Dawson mused the pending legalization of marijuana and reminded Yurkoski to refrain from cannabis until it's no longer a controlled substance.