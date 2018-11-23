Man sentenced to seven years for Fort Qu'Appelle death

A judge sentenced Patrick Tuckanow to seven years in prison on Thursday at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench.

Justice Fred Kovach sentenced Tuckanow, who was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Lucas Lerat.

Lerat died last year. Police found him injured on May 13, 2017 in Fort Qu'Appelle after reports of a disturbance in the area. He died from his injuries and police later charged​ Tuckanow with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

​Tuckanow was convicted of manslaughter on October 9, 2018. ​ ​

Tuckanow has already served 546 days in custody, which means he will spend four years and 276 more days in prison for the offence.