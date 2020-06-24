Regina police say man robbed at gunpoint, sprayed with bear mace during online sale meetup

Regina police say they have charged an 18-year-old woman and are looking for a man in relation to a robbery that allegedly happened during a meetup organized on an online marketplace.

Police said the incident took place at 12:45 p.m. CST Tuesday on the 1200 block of Retallack Street. Officers responded to reports of a man running down the street, yelling that he had been bear maced.

Officers determined the man had been robbed at gunpoint at a home on the 1200 block of Retallack Street, an agreed meeting place for a sale arranged on a social media marketplace, police said.

Officers were told two men and two women had been in a house and that a struggle ensued between the victim and one of the men. As he tried to escape, one of the women sprayed him with bear mace, police said.

The victim got away, but his belongings were stolen.

Police searched the home where the altercation happened and found a gun. Two women were inside and police say officers determined one of them was responsible for spraying the victim with bear mace. She was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

Police are still looking for the man they believe was holding the victim at gunpoint.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.