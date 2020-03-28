Man recovering in Moose Jaw hospital after being shot

A man is in hospital in serious condition after being shot early Friday morning in Moose Jaw.

Police say several people broke into a residence on Ninth Avenue S/E around 3 a.m. CST carrying firearms.

Police said they allegedly assaulted and shot the victim in his lower extremities.

A suspect was arrested later on Friday.

He will appear in court Monday charged with attempted murder, break and enter, assault with a weapon and several firearm related offences.