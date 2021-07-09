Man accused of bringing pipe bomb, Molotov cocktail to Regina grocery store remains in custody

A Regina man accused of bringing explosive devices to a Queen City grocery store will remain in custody after the Crown opposed his release.

Kyle Poag, 23, was arrested Friday and faces seven charges, including being accused of making a pipe bomb and a Molotov cocktail for the purpose of endangering life.

According to the charges, Poag brought the explosive devices to the Superstore located at 2055 Prince of Wales Drive.

Prosecutor Nael Naqvi did not confirm if Poag was an employee of the store.

His other charges include uttering a threat to cause death and delivering a lethal device in a place of public use with the intent to cause death.

Judge Carol Snell ordered a mental health assessment for Poag, as requested by the Crown.

"The information we have, these allegations rose from possible mental health issues," Naqvi told the court.

Poag also consented to the mental health assessment. A psychiatrist will visit him on remand.

The accused is due back in provincial court on Friday. He will be represented by Legal Aid. A bail hearing has yet to be scheduled.