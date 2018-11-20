Man still missing days after truck crashed into frozen Swift Current Creek

Swift Current RCMP are still looking for a man missing since a truck plunged into a frozen creek in the city Friday morning.

Police said truck appears to have been heading south went it went off the road and into the creek. The truck was removed from the creek Saturday and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team searched the water without locating anyone.

Police believe Colton Koop may have been driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Koop's family has not heard from him and they are worried for his well being, according to police.

Anyone who has information about Koop's whereabouts or about this collision should contact the Swift Current Municipal RCMP at (306)778-4870 or their local police service.