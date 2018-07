RCMP say man near Pinehouse Lake, Sask. has been found.

Shawn Michael Norman, 30, of Flin Flon, Man., has been located and is unharmed.

Earlier today RCMP released a statement requesting the public's help to find the man, who had last been seen north of Pinehouse Lake at a bush camp near Highway 914, about 90 kilometres southeast of La Ronge by air.