35-year-old man missing, last seen swimming in Lake Diefenbaker: Sask RCMP

RCMP in Outlook, Sask., are investigating a possible drowning.

On Thursday around 6:40 p.m. officers were called to Lake Diefenbaker, in the Danielson Provincial Park area, about 200 kilometres northwest of Regina.

It was reported that a woman and a man were swimming. The woman made it back to shore but the 35-year-old man did not.

Outlook RCMP, the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, the Outlook Fire Department and members of the public continued the search on Friday, RCMP said in a news release.