Man makes 1st appearance in Regina court on 2nd-degree murder charge

Trevor Roy Sunshine made a brief appearance in court Thursday on the second-degree murder charge.

Dec. 22 homicide was 10th recorded in Regina this year

Alexander Quon · CBC News ·
A Regina man made a brief first appearance in court Thursday morning after after being charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 10th homicide in Regina this year.

Trevor Roy Sunshine wore a white collared shirt as he appeared before a judge in provincial court in Regina.

The 46-year-old's case was adjourned until Jan. 16 to allow him time to consult with a legal aid lawyer.

Regina police say they charged the 46-year-old in connection with a Dec. 22 homicide.

At 10:30 p.m. CST that evening, officers were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of Sixth Avenue after a report of an injured man. They found a man suffering from what appeared to be serious stab wounds.

He was provided with first aid but died from his injuries a short time later, police say.

Police have since identified the victim as Dallas Paul Iron, 39.

Police say their investigation eventually led to the arrest of Sunshine, who will remain in custody until at least his next appearance in court.

