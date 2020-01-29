Man killed in head-on crash near Kindersley

A 29-year-old man is dead after his pickup truck and a semi-trailer crashed near Kindersley Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. CST.

RCMP say the collision happened a few kilometres west of Kindersley on Highway 7.

They say it appears the man's truck was travelling west when it crashed head on with the eastbound semi.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The semi driver was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Police haven't released any information about the man who died.