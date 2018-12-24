Pedestrian dead after hit and run on Big River First Nation

A man is dead after a hit and run on the Big River First Nation last night.

Police and EMS were called to the community around 10:45 p.m. CST, according to an RCMP news release.

The man, who had been a pedestrian, was declared dead at the scene. The vehicle involved had left the scene, police said.

A forensic collision analyst investigated the scene. Police said there are few details available at this time, but will provide more updates when they become available.