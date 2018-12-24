Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian dead after hit and run on Big River First Nation
A man is dead after a hit and run on the Big River First Nation last night.
RCMP say more details about the hit and run on the Big River First Nation will be released when they are available. (CBC)

Police and EMS were called to the community around 10:45 p.m. CST, according to an RCMP news release.

The man, who had been a pedestrian, was declared dead at the scene. The vehicle involved had left the scene, police said.

A forensic collision analyst investigated the scene. Police said there are few details available at this time, but will provide more updates when they become available.  

