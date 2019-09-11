Man invited into Regina home, then robbed at gunpoint

A man was invited into a Regina home Tuesday night only to be tied up, threatened with various weapons and robbed.

Police said the incident started when the man was invited into a home on the 1200 block of King St.

Once inside three men and a woman attacked him armed with guns, a machete and hammer.

They tied him up and robbed him of his wallet and cellphone, and then stole his car.

The victim was able to free himself and called police.

Officers located the stolen vehicle nearby and followed it to a business in the Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

Police arrested two people when they got out of the car.

A man, 26, and a woman, 20, will appear in court Wednesday morning.

They face various charges including armed robbery, forcible confinement and possession of property over $5,000.

Police continue to look for two other suspects.