Man in hospital after drive-by shooting in La Ronge, Sask.

Police in La Ronge, Sask., say a man was injured in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning.

RCMP say the 20-year-old was walking alone on Far Reserve Road at around midnight.

An older model grey truck pulled up to him and someone inside opened fire, hitting him multiple times, police said. It's not known how many people were in the truck.

The victim made his way to an apartment complex on Nunn Street in La Ronge and police were called.

He had to be airlifted to a Saskatoon hospital for treatment, but is expected to recover.

RCMP are still investigating, but say they believe it is an isolated incident.

They're asking anyone with information to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.