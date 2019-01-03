Ahtahkakoop man charged with impaired driving after collision with ambulance

A man, 23, is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a Jan. 1 crash between an ambulance and a vehicle on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.

Ahtahkakoop RCMP were called to the crash at about 3:15 p.m. CT.

An ambulance belonging to Big River EMS was travelling south en route to a call on the reserve, located about 160 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

A vehicle hit the ambulance head-on, but the EMS crew in the ambulance were not injured.

Both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were taken to a hospital with non-serious injuries. They have since been released.

The driver appeared to be impaired, according to RCMP, and he was taken into custody after being released from the hospital.

The Ahtahkakoop man is facing a charge of impaired driving, and a charge of having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood within two hours of operating a vehicle.