Man hit by car on Ring Road in Regina in stable condition

A man who was struck by a car while crossing the Ring Road in Regina early Saturday morning is in stable condition.

Regina Police said at approximately 1:05 Saturday morning, officers were dispatched to the Ring Road near Wascana Parkway due to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Police said the male suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information was asked to contact Regina Police Service or CrimeStoppers.