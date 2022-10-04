Man gets 8 years in prison for hit and run that injured 3 people

A 21-year-old Regina man has been sentenced to eight years in prison in connection with a crash at Victoria Avenue and Arcola Avenue on Sept. 29, 2021.

Larz Anthony Okeeweehow was initially charged with three counts of attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty Sept. 16 in Regina provincial court to one count of attempted murder and two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Okeeweehow also pleaded guilty to other charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, failing to comply with a release order and breach of probation.

At the time police said they believed someone had crashed into the back of a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection.

Police said that when the man driving the vehicle that had been hit got out, the driver in the stolen vehicle drove into him.

Police said two witnesses then tried helping the injured driver and the stolen vehicle hit all three of them before driving off.

Okeeweehow was located shortly after and arrested.