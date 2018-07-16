Man gets 18 month conditional sentence for indignity to remains of homicide victim

David Earl Prentice will service an 18 month conditional sentence for his role in moving the body of Claude Landry, 48, in July.

Prentice was sentenced in a Moose Jaw courtroom on Tuesday.

Landry, from Kincaid, Sask., was last seen July 12 in Gravelbourg and was reported missing four days later. Landry's body was found in an "open area" southwest of Gravelbourg, near Lafleche on July 26.

Prentice must keep the peace and be of good behaviour, live at an approved residence and not move unless approved by the court, abide by a curfew of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and not have contact with member's of Landry's family, among several other conditions.

Prentice is also not to have any contact with Robert Arams, who has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Landry's death.

Landry was last seen by his lover Marie Moldovan in Gravelbourg. She told CBC two people approached and said they had information about the location of the family's missing dog. Landry went with them and disappeared.

Another person, Shauna Prentice, is also facing a charge of providing a false sworn statement to the RCMP to divert suspicion from herself.

Lafleche is located 163 kilometres southwest of Regina.