Man found dead in home in Prince Albert, Sask.
Saskatchewan

Police in Prince Albert are investigating after a man was found dead in a home on the west side of the city Tuesday night.

Prince Albert Police are investigating the death of a man, 28, whose body was found in a home near the 700 block of 13th Street West Tuesday night. (Google Street View)

Officers responded to the 700 Block of 13th Street W. on the west side of the city around 11 p.m. CST after a report of gunshots.

They found a 28-year-old man dead in a home nearby. Police have not released the man's name.

Police continue to investigate and said on Wednesday they would continue to have a large presence in the area.

They don't believe there is an ongoing public safety risk.

