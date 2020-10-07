Man found dead in home in Prince Albert, Sask.
Police in Prince Albert are investigating after a man was found dead in a home on the west side of the city Tuesday night.
Police have not released the man's name
Police in Prince Albert are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the 700 Block of 13th Street W. on the west side of the city around 11 p.m. CST after a report of gunshots.
They found a 28-year-old man dead in a home nearby. Police have not released the man's name.
Police continue to investigate and said on Wednesday they would continue to have a large presence in the area.
They don't believe there is an ongoing public safety risk.