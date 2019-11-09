Man found dead in 800 block of Robinson Street in Regina
A man has been found dead early this morning in Regina's Washington Park area.
Major Crimes unit has been called in to investigate
Regina police say they found the man after responding to a call in the 800 block of Robinson Street around 3:30 a.m. CST.
Police have not released the name of the victim.
The Major Crimes unit along with the coroner have been called in to investigate.