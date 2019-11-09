Skip to Main Content
Man found dead in 800 block of Robinson Street in Regina
Saskatchewan

Man found dead in 800 block of Robinson Street in Regina

A man has been found dead early this morning in Regina's Washington Park area.

Major Crimes unit has been called in to investigate

CBC News ·
Regina police are investigating a death on Robinson Street. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

A man has been found dead early Saturday morning in Regina's Washington Park area.

Regina police say they found the man after responding to a call in the 800 block of Robinson Street around 3:30 a.m. CST.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The Major Crimes unit along with the coroner have been called in to investigate. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|