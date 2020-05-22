Man found dead after seen swimming in Wascana Lake

Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a man was found dead in Wascana Lake on Thursday.

Police say they were called at about 7:36 p.m. CST to the north side of Wascana Lake, near the band shell.

Police say officers were told a man was "swimming" in the lake but people could no longer see him. Officers found clothing and a cell phone on the shore near where the man went into the water.

The Regina Fire Department, EMS, Provincial Capital Commission — which operates the park — and Regina Police Service Underwater Investigation and Recovery team were all called in to help.

The search led to finding the man unresponsive under the water. EMS pronounced the man dead at 9:18 p.m. CST.

The Coroners Service was then called and are notifying the man's next-of-kin. The Coroners Service and police are working together to determine what led to the man's death.

Police say they have gathered many witness statements but there may be other people who saw all or some of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.