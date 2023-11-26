House shaken, couple find Regina police car had crashed into their home

Kris Weibe was "minding his own business" on Saturday night when he and his wife heard a loud bang, and felt their home shake.

The reason? A Regina police car had crashed into the corner of their home.

He said he was going outside to see what had happened "when I looked out the window and saw a cop had struck [the] building," Weibe told CBC News

Weibe says he and his wife grabbed their coats and went outside to see check on the officer and assess the damage.

Photos of the crash aftermath show damage on the side and front of the police cruiser.T

They found a "pretty big crack" down into the foundation, and said that the owner of the house would be coming soon to check on the damage.

"I think personally we may need an inspector to come down to see if there's structural integrity of the building," Weibe said.

Surveillance video shows a police cruiser in Regina driving down Broad Street and then crashing into a home.

A news release from Regina Police Service issued on Saturday night says the incident occurred on Friday at 7:23 p.m.

Police say the cruiser was responding to a call regarding a vehicle driving dangerously on Rochdale Boulevard and North Arnason Street.

According to the release, the cruiser was heading north down Broad Street when a car travelling south on Broad turned east on 4th Avenue North.

Then there was a "minor" collision between the two cars, which resulted in the police cruiser coming "to a rest against a residence".

Derrick Racette caught some of the crash on his surveillance camera.

Surveillance video appears to show Regina police car crashing into house Duration 0:29 Featured Video Regina police say a cruiser was responding to a call regarding a vehicle driving dangerously. Footage from Derrick Racette's surveillance camera appeared to show the police car swerving away from something – not caught on the video – then smashing into the side of a home.

The footage appears to show a police car travelling on Broad, swerving away from something – not caught on the video – then ultimately smashing into the side of a home.

Weibe said he watched the footage and doesn't think the police car had its lights on when travelling down Broad. He said the car's lights came on seconds after it crashed into his home.

"No lights, no sirens, just right through the school zone [in the] middle of the night, and it happens quite a lot down Broad and I don't like it," Weibe said, noting this is the second time in two years an incident like this has happened.

"Two years ago during the winter, we woke up to let our our dog out and there was a tree knocked right over. Someone had driven right through our chain link fence."



The cruiser came to a rest against the home. (CBC)

Weibe is worried the crack could lead to flooding next spring.

"There's so many scenarios that are happening now and just things to worry about come spring and throughout winter," he said.

Police say the residents of the home were not injured, and the driver of the other vehicle was also uninjured.

An officer was treated for "non-life threatening injuries" after the collision.