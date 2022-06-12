Man charged with mischief after truck shot with crossbow in Saskatoon

Whitney Gouw had just gotten into her truck in the Cabela's parking lot on Wednesday when she suddenly heard a pop, as if someone had jumped on the hood of a car.

"It was like that, but extreme," Gouw said in an interview.

She got out of her truck to see an arrow sticking out of the side of the vehicle.

"I was in a little bit of shock," Gouw said.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 related to the incident. Another arrow was believed to be shot in the parking lot, according to Saskatoon police.

In Gouw's Instagram story of the interaction, the man said that he was aiming at a tree and that he didn't want to hurt her or anyone else. He said that his father was killed by "this kind of thing."

In the video, the man also says that he bought the crossbow that same day.

Crossbows are not regulated in Canada. Certain types of crossbows are prohibited — those that are less than 50 cm long and those that can be aimed and fired with one hand. All others can be purchased without any kind of licence.

The man will appear in Saskatoon provincial court on July 19.