35-year-old man drowns at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

Moose Jaw RCMP have called the 35-year-old man's death a sudden death/drowning. The man entered the lake on Saturday evening and began struggling, according to the RCMP.

CBC News ·
STARS, RCMP and EMS responded to Buffalo Pund Provincial Park at approximately 7:30 p.m. CST. (CBC)

A 35-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park on Saturday evening.

The man, who was from the Regina area, had been attending a family gathering at the beach area, when he entered the water and then began struggling, according to Moose Jaw RCMP. 

A bystander tried to save the man and brought him back to shore. Police and EMS responded to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. CST, with emergency services attempting CPR. However, STARS arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead. 

Moose Jaw RCMP thanked all the people who attempted to save the man. 

