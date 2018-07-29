35-year-old man drowns at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

A 35-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park on Saturday evening.

The man, who was from the Regina area, had been attending a family gathering at the beach area, when he entered the water and then began struggling, according to Moose Jaw RCMP.

A bystander tried to save the man and brought him back to shore. Police and EMS responded to the scene at about 7:30 p.m. CST, with emergency services attempting CPR. However, STARS arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Moose Jaw RCMP thanked all the people who attempted to save the man.