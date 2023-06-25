Man drove truck over woman twice while officers tried to stop him: Regina police

Regina police have arrested a 54-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder after an altercation with officers and a victim early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Victoria Avenue and St. John Street shortly after 5 a.m. for a report of an injured woman lying in the street, according to a Sunday afternoon news release.

Police said they found a woman with "apparent stab wounds," the release said, and found a suspect nearby in a truck.

When police approached the vehicle, the suspect backed up at "a high rate of speed," driving over the woman, the release said.

Police then told the suspect to get out of the truck, but he refused and then drove toward the police and the woman in the road, again at a high rate of speed.

Officers used their firearms to try to stop the driver. Police said there were no injuries from discharging the firearms, but the driver did run over the victim with the truck a second time before fleeing the area.

Officers followed the truck and arrested a man shortly afterward in a rural location northeast of Regina.

Meanwhile, the woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Police did not include an update on her condition in the news release.

The 54-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempt to commit murder, operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, flight from peace officer and failure to stop after an accident that results in bodily harm.

His first appearance on these charges is scheduled for June 26.

The police said their two review boards will look into discharge of the officer's firearm and the pursuit of the vehicle, and the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team will monitor these two reviews.