Missing Sask. man disappeared around the time his community was evacuated for fire threat

Dillon RCMP are searching for a 20-year-old man who went missing July 12.

Ronsyn Benjamin left Dillon, which is about 440 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, when it was evacuated for a fire risk earlier this month. Police were alerted to his disappearance July 21.

Benjamin might be in Saskatoon, but police have not confirmed that. He's described as 5'11" and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police did not have a photo to release.

Dillon RCMP are asking anyone with information to call 306-282-5500. People can also make anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.