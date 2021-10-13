Investigation underway after man dies in Prince Albert police custody

An investigation is underway after a man died in Prince Albert police custody on Monday night.

The deceased, 35, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants last Friday, police said in a news release Tuesday evening.

He was set to stay in a Prince Albert detention area until his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Around 7 p.m. Monday, police said, he was found unresponsive in his cell.

The man was then taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP are now overseeing this investigation with help from an independent observer appointed by the Ministry of Justice.