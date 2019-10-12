Skip to Main Content
Man dies from injuries after garage fire

Crews responded to 'substantial' garage fire around 8:40 Friday night

A news release from the Regina Fire Department said a man in his mid-20s died from his injuries. (Daniella Ponticelli/CBC)

A garage fire in Regina's Rosemont neighbourhood has claimed the life of a man in his mid-20s. 

Regina Fire Department crews responded to a "substantial" garage fire on the 4400 block of 7 Ave around 8:40 on Friday night. They found an injured man on the ground in an alley outside the detached garage.  

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries and died this morning. One other person was rescued from the home uninjured.

As crews battled the fire a major explosion occurred and two crew members and a truck were hit by debris, however no significant injuries or damage occurred. 

A fire investigator was on scene Friday night to conduct a preliminary assessment and secure the site. The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

