Man dies in custody after officers couldn't find somewhere for him to stay, Saskatoon police say

The Saskatoon Police Service says it's investigating after a 51-year-old man died in its detention unit early Thursday morning.

Patrol officers were called to the 1400 block of Eighth Street East Wednesday night around 9 p.m. CST after a report that an intoxicated man had fallen there, police said in a news release.

Police said Medavie Health Services West assessed the man while officers tried to find "alternative arrangements to house" him.

Police said that when officers couldn't make arrangements to house him, they took him to police detention where he was assessed again by the on-duty paramedic, taken to a cell, and checked on regularly by detention staff.

Around 1:20 a.m. CST on Thursday, the man was found unresponsive, according to police. Emergency medical attention was provided but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Police have notified the province, which has appointed two independent investigative observers.