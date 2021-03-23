Man dies in ATV crash near Rose Valley, Sask.
Police are investigating after a man from the R.M. of Ponass Lake died in an ATV collision.
RCMP were called to the crash scene around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The man died at the scene.
The crash happened five kilometres north of Rose Valley at the intersection of a grid road and Highway 35.
An official cause of the crash has not been released. Police continue to investigate.