Man dies in ATV crash near Rose Valley, Sask.

Police are investigating after a man from the R.M. of Ponass Lake died in an ATV collision.

RCMP say man died at scene, cause still unknown

RCMP say a man from the R.M. of Ponass Lake was killed in an ATV crash on Saturday. (David Bell/CBC)

RCMP were called to the crash scene around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The man died at the scene.

The crash happened five kilometres north of Rose Valley at the intersection of a grid road and Highway 35.

An official cause of the crash has not been released. Police continue to investigate.
 

