Man dies in Ahtahkakoop RCMP custody

RCMP say a man died in custody at the Ahtahkakoop RCMP detachment Wednesday.

Police say the 24-year-old man was arrested at about 4:30 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Aug. 26, as part of an ongoing investigation. He was found unresponsive in a cell at the detachment at 8 a.m. CST, RCMP say.

Officers tried to revive the man and called EMS, RCMP say. He was pronounced dead by EMS at approximately 9:15 a.m. CST.

RCMP policy requires a different police service to investigate the circumstances surrounding in-custody sudden deaths. Moose Jaw police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are now investigating. The RCMP says it has also requested the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer.

RCMP say they will not be releasing the man's name at this time.

The Ahtahkakoop RCMP Detachment officially opened on June 28, 2019, according to the First Nation's website. The Ahtahkakoop First Nation is located about 90 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, Sask.