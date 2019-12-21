Man dies after being trapped inside Corman Park grain mixer

A 41-year-old man who was trapped in a grain mixer on Friday night is dead.

Just before midnight, Warman RCMP were called to a business in the RM of Corman Park for a report of a man trapped inside some machinery.

Medavie, Osler Fire Department and STARS were on scene to assist RCMP.

The mixer was cut open by the fire department and the man was removed. He sustained severe injuries and attempts to revive him were not successful.

The Saskatchewan Coroner's Office attended the scene and will perform an autopsy on Saturday. A federal occupational health and safety officer from Labour Affairs will attend the scene on Saturday, according to an RCMP news release.

Warman RCMP are investigating.