Regina police to investigate sudden death of man, 40, in Moose Jaw holding cell

Police in Moose Jaw say the Regina Police Service will investigate the sudden death of a man who died in a holding cell Thursday.

Officers had been talking with the 40-year-old man minutes before his body was found Thursday morning in an individual holding cell, the Moose Jaw Police Service said in a news release.

When officers discovered his body around 8:55 a.m., they began to perform CPR, the release said.

Emergency medical services responded and continued to attempt to resuscitate the man, who could not be revived and was pronounced dead.

In accordance with The Police Act, the Moose Jaw Police Service has asked Regina police to investigate the death.

They have also requested that the Ministry of Corrections appoint an investigation observer.

Further information cannot be given because the investigation is still underway, Moose Jaw police said.