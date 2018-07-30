23-year-old man dies after vehicle rollover near Maple Creek, Sask.

A 23-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle rollover on Sunday morning.

RCMP say they responded to a call about four kilometres northwest of Maple Creek, Sask. where the incident happened.

Upon arrival, the driver was located and declared dead at the scene.

The victim was from Maple Creek. Police say he was the only person in the vehicle and they are not releasing his name.

Members of the fire department and EMS from Maple Creek were also at the scene.

Maple Creek RCMP are still investigating with assistance from a Collision Reconstructionist and the coroner's office.

Maple Creek is about 140 kilometres southwest of Swift Current.