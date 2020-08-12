Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Regina alley: police
Police say they are working to notify the next-of-kin of the man who was killed.
Police and coroners service are investigating death
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Regina back alley.
Regina police say it happened Wednesday at around 1:09 p.m. CST behind Elizabeth Crescent in the city's North Central area.
Police are investigating.
They have the name of driver and are working to contact the next-of-kin of the man who died.
No details on any potential charges were released.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.