Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Regina alley: police

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Regina back alley.

Regina police say it happened Wednesday at around 1:09 p.m. CST behind Elizabeth Crescent in the city's North Central area.

Police are investigating.

They have the name of driver and are working to contact the next-of-kin of the man who died.

No details on any potential charges were released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.