Man dead after single-vehicle crash near Glen Ewen, Sask.
RCMP are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.
RCMP investigating circumstances leading up to crash
RCMP are investigating after a fatal single-vehicle crash near Glen Ewen, Sask.
Carnduff RCMP say officers and EMS were called to a crash at an oil site north of Glen Ewen at about 4:15 a.m. CST Thursday morning.
Glen Ewen is located about 265 kilometres southeast of Regina.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
The RCMP crash reconstruction team is working to determine what caused the crash.