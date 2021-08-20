Man dead after single-vehicle crash near Glen Ewen, Sask.

RCMP are investigating after a fatal single-vehicle crash near Glen Ewen, Sask.

Carnduff RCMP say officers and EMS were called to a crash at an oil site north of Glen Ewen at about 4:15 a.m. CST Thursday morning.

Glen Ewen is located about 265 kilometres southeast of Regina.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and a female passenger was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The RCMP crash reconstruction team is working to determine what caused the crash.